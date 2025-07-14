NJ Pool Club Sued After Windy Day Turns Dangerous, Court Docs Say

Katherine Steiner, 29, of Maywood, filed the complaint against Hasbrouck Heights Swim Club in Bergen County Superior Court on May 21, seeking damages for what she describes as “severe and debilitating injuries” caused by the club’s negligence.

The incident happened on May 27, 2023 (Memorial Day Weekend) according to the lawsuit. The suit says that Steiner was on the pool deck when a gust of wind picked up an unsecured umbrella and sent it flying, striking her and causing lasting harm.

Steiner’s attorney, Kenneth D’Amato of River Edge, argues the club failed to properly secure umbrellas on the property despite knowing the risk.

“It was foreseeable that such condition, unsecured umbrellas, would create an unreasonably hazardous and dangerous condition for persons at the swim club premises,” the suit states.

The complaint accuses Hasbrouck Heights Swim Club and several unnamed employees of negligence, saying they didn’t inspect or maintain the area and failed to warn guests of the danger. The lawsuit claims the club violated its duty to provide a safe environment for patrons.

As a result of the flying umbrella, the suit says Steiner required medical and surgical treatment, continues to suffer pain and anxiety, and has been left unable to fully participate in daily and recreational activities.

The suit demands a jury trial and seeks compensation for medical expenses, lost quality of life, and other damages.

Daily Voice reached out to the swim club for comment Monday, July 14.

