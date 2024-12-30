Beloved Rockland County Firefighter, Coach, And Family Man Miles E. Taylor Dies Suddenly

But all have a story, as does Miles E. Taylor, former Chief of the Nyack Fire Department in Rockland County, who died suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Taylor, 60, of Nyack and Perkinsville, CT, was a well-known video producer for major news outlets, including ESPN, CNN, CBS, and NBC. He was also a member of the Nyack Fire Department since age 16.

In his obituary, Taylor's wife, Lee-Ann Taylor, said he loved adventure and the thrill of danger.

In addition to his work as a video producer, he worked with Fireworks by Grucci, traveling the world to set off fireworks.

But before everything else, according to Lee-Ann, Taylor lived his life in service to his family and community.

Lee-Ann said their children, Darius and Sidney Taylor, are devastated by this sudden loss.

"Miles spent years cheering at soccer matches for Darius and gymnastics events for Sidney," she wrote in his obituary.

His biggest and heartiest laughs were always with his big sisters, Rosita and Karla: "They would laugh so hard they would cry."

He loved all of his nieces and nephews as well as his large extended family.

He will forever be a Nyack Indian. He competed in track as a Nyack Indian, coached Nyack Indians XC and track for 26 years, and was inducted into the Nyack Hall of Fame for coaching earlier this year.

His second family was the Nyack Fire Department, which he had been a member of since the age of 16 and had the honor of being its chief. He also recently joined the West Weathersfield Volunteer Fire Department in Vermont, which was fast becoming his new favorite place to be.

"Miles touched the lives of so many people, and he will be missed by all," Lee-Ann added.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, and Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Hannemann Funeral Home, 88 South Broadway, Nyack.

The Nyack Fire Department will hold a Firematic Service at the funeral home on Friday at 6 p.m.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, 140 North Highland Ave., Nyack.

To read the entire obituary, click here.

