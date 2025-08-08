Bed Bath & Beyond Returns: First New Store Opens, Dozens Planned In Comeback

The new store, called Bed Bath & Beyond Home, opened in Brentwood, Tennessee, on Friday, Aug. 8. The Brand House Collective is planning to start with six locations in the greater Nashville area.

The launch marks the first phase of a broader rollout that could see about 75 stores open by the end of 2026. Brand House was previously named Kirkland's until shareholders approved the company's name change in late July.

The expansion will come through converting existing Kirkland's Home locations into the Bed Bath & Beyond Home format.

"This isn't just a store, it's a fresh start for a brand that means something special to so many families," said Brand House CEO Amy Sullivan. "With Bed Bath & Beyond Home, we're delivering on our mission to offer great brands, for any budget, in every room. It's a powerful addition to our portfolio and a meaningful step forward in our transformation."

The original Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy in April 2023 and closed its final store in July 2023. Overstock later purchased the brand's name, domain, and loyalty program assets for more than $21 million.

To celebrate the opening, the store is honoring legacy Bed Bath & Beyond coupons and handing out fresh ones at the door. The first 25 customers received a free Beyond Bed, which is a premium 10-inch memory foam queen mattress valued at $226.99.

The Brand House Collective operates more than 300 stores across 35 states, including Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

