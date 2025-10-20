‘Beat Everybody Up’: Man Convicted In Violent Retail Store Attack In NY

Newburgh resident Ronnie Williams, 55, was convicted by a jury on Thursday, Oct. 16, of third-degree assault in connection with the January 2025 incident, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Friday, Oct. 17.

Prosecutors said the attack happened in an unidentified retail business in Newburgh on Jan. 4, 2025, after a female shopper became angry with store employees who refused to process a return the way she wanted. The woman allegedly called Williams, who was waiting in a vehicle outside, and told him to come inside to “beat everybody up.”

When Williams entered the store, he aggressively confronted another female shopper and struck her in the face, officials said. A 22-year-old store employee tried to intervene, but Williams allegedly grabbed her by the throat and slammed her into a counter, leaving her with injuries to her ear, neck, and back.

District Attorney Hoovler credited the Town of Newburgh Police Department for their quick response and investigation, which led to Williams’ arrest.

Following the verdict, Williams was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

