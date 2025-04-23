Bear Spotted Near School In Rockland Prompts Safety Protocol Activation

The bear was seen on the perimeter of the campus at Haverstraw Elementary School during school hours on Tuesday, April 22, according to an email sent to families by Principal Francisco Ovalles.

As soon as the animal was spotted, school staff activated established safety protocols, keeping students and staff secure and accounted for. No one was harmed.

The New York State Department of Conservation and local law enforcement were contacted immediately and responded promptly, successfully and safely containing the bear, officials said.

“At no point were students or staff in direct danger,” Principal Ovalles wrote, crediting the swift actions of school personnel and first responders for handling the situation “efficiently and professionally.”

School officials assured families that student safety remains a top priority and that they are working closely with authorities to monitor the area and review safety procedures for future incidents.

