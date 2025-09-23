Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Bear Sighted In Public Park In Hudson Valley

A bear sighting in an Orange County park prompted a warning from police.

This bear was seen in Middletown's&nbsp;Fancher-Davidge Park, police said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: City of Middletown Police Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Monday, Sept. 22, when the City of Middletown Police said a bear was seen inside Fancher-Davidge Park on Lake Avenue. 

In an update on Tuesday morning, Sept. 23, the department said the animal had appeared to have left the area and that the park remains open. 

The department added that while bears typically steer clear of people, officers are monitoring the situation and will notify the state Department of Environmental Conservation if the animal becomes a threat. 

