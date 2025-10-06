Bear Safely Relocated After Wandering Through Hudson Valley Neighborhoods

According to the Village of Pleasantville, police first began tracking the bear around midday Sunday after it was spotted near the Saw Mill Parkway, with sightings reported in the area of Cooley Street and Hobby Street.

Although the bear was not acting aggressively, the Pleasantville Police Department advised residents to stay alert and expect an increased police presence while authorities monitored its movements.

By early evening, officials confirmed that the bear had been safely tranquilized, secured, and relocated to a more suitable habitat.

Pleasantville officials thanked the Westchester County Police Department, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, and local officers for their coordinated efforts to ensure the animal’s safe capture.

