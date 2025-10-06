Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
Fair 76°

SHARE

Bear Safely Relocated After Wandering Through Hudson Valley Neighborhoods

A bear that spent part of Sunday, Oct. 5, roaming through a Westchester village has been safely tranquilized and relocated following a coordinated effort between local, county, and state agencies.

A stock photo of a black bear.&nbsp;

A stock photo of a black bear. 

 Photo Credit: Diginatur/Wikimedia Commons
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

According to the Village of Pleasantville, police first began tracking the bear around midday Sunday after it was spotted near the Saw Mill Parkway, with sightings reported in the area of Cooley Street and Hobby Street.

Although the bear was not acting aggressively, the Pleasantville Police Department advised residents to stay alert and expect an increased police presence while authorities monitored its movements.

By early evening, officials confirmed that the bear had been safely tranquilized, secured, and relocated to a more suitable habitat.

Pleasantville officials thanked the Westchester County Police Department, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, and local officers for their coordinated efforts to ensure the animal’s safe capture. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE