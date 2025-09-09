BBQ Chain With NY Locations Closing Restaurants, Converting Some To Twin Peaks

Parent company Twin Hospitality Group said it will have closed 15 Smokey Bones locations by the end of September. Nearly 20 restaurants are being converted into Twin Peaks, a mountain lodge-themed chain known as a "breastaurant" for its waitresses with revealing outfits similar to Hooters.

The company said the Twin Peaks brand is delivering stronger sales.

"Smokey Bones is a beloved brand that has amassed a loyal following over the years," said CEO Kim Boerema. "Since joining Twin Hospitality, we have launched a full spending review across both brands to eliminate inefficiencies, uncover synergies, and refocus on high-return initiatives."

Smokey Bones once operated more than 100 restaurants across the country, USA Today reported. After the latest wave of changes, only a smaller group of locations will remain open under the Smokey Bones name.

Ken Brendemihl, an industry veteran who previously worked for Alamo Drafthouse, California Pizza Kitchen, On the Border, and Texas Roadhouse, will serve as the new president of Smokey Bones.

"I look forward to hitting the ground running as we embark on this transitional period that will set the foundation for Smokey Bones' long-term success," Brendemihl said.

Smokey Bones has the following Northeast restaurants:

Maryland

Bowie

Massachusetts

Taunton

Tyngsboro

New York

Cheektowaga

Colonie

Liverpool

Ronkonkoma

Pennsylvania

Cranberry Township

Erie

Greensburg

Pittsburgh

Reading

Tarentum

Wilkes-Barre

York

Rhode Island

Warwick

Virginia

Chesapeake

Newport News

Virginia Beach

Woodbridge

Smokey Bones was founded in Orlando, Florida, in 1999.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.