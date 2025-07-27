Battery Hazard Prompts Recall Of Popular Minecraft Toy From NY Company

Innovative Designs issued the recall for about 75,900 Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelets, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, July 24. The recall affects two models of the bracelets that violate federal safety rules for battery-operated toys.

Children can easily open the battery compartments in the bracelets, allowing kids to access the button cell batteries. Swallowing the coin-like battery can cause serious injuries like internal chemical burns or kill someone.

The bracelets were sold at Walmart stores nationwide between March and May 2025 for about $2. They were available in pink and green with three pre-installed button cell batteries.

The New York City company has received one report of a battery separating from the toy. No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

Parents should immediately take the bracelets away from children. To receive a full refund, customers must email a photo of the bracelet after disposal to info@innovativenyc.com.

The CPSC also reminded consumers that button cell batteries are hazardous waste and must be recycled properly under local regulations.

