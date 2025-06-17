Bagel Shop Manager’s ICE Detention Sparks Outcry, Fundraiser In NY

Fernando Mejia, the longtime manager of Schmear Bagel & Café in Port Washington, was taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Thursday, June 12, as he arrived to work, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched in his support.

Mejia overstayed a visa 20 years ago, CBS News reports.

Described as a “pillar” of the Port Washington community, Mejia is known for greeting customers with a smile, high-fiving local school kids, and even dressing up as the Easter Bunny for town events. His sudden detention has devastated neighbors and left his family — including his 14-year-old daughter — in emotional and financial turmoil.

The fundraiser, organized by Cullen Mealey, says Mejia’s recent health struggles make his detention even more concerning. Funds are being raised to cover legal representation, court costs, and basic necessities for his family during this uncertain time. Over $20,000 had been raised as of Tuesday, June 17.

“Fernando loves his community, and his hard work and unwavering dedication embody the American values of integrity, loyalty, and perseverance,” Mealey said.

In addition to financial support, a Change.org petition urging elected officials to intervene has gathered over 1,200 signatures. It calls on lawmakers to ensure Mejia is treated humanely and given due process, particularly in light of his medical needs and deep community ties.

Local leaders are also stepping in.

North Hempstead Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte issued a public statement Monday, June 16, acknowledging the concern and heartbreak many residents feel.

“Mr. Mejia was detained based on a warrant of removal/deportation,” she said. “It is important to understand that the final determination regarding his removal lies with the discretion of an immigration judge… I want to speak directly to Port Washington’s immigrant community: you are seen, valued, and supported.”

Dalimonte confirmed she has been in communication with Senator Chuck Schumer’s and Representative Tom Suozzi’s offices, as well as friends of Mejia, to monitor the situation closely.

Community members say Mejia’s presence extends far beyond his job title — he’s a neighbor, a friend, and someone whose smile starts their day.

“Fernando has always given back to his family, his employees, his customers, and his community,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Now, he needs our collective help.”

The incident comes amid growing national tensions over immigration enforcement as the Trump administration ramps up ICE raids and opponents across the country mobilize in protest.

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old Brentwood electrician and US citizen was detained and handcuffed by federal immigration agents in what local leaders are calling a clear-cut case of racial profiling, as Daily Voice reported. He was released 20 minutes later.

