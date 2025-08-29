Bad to the Bone? Only If You Miss George Thorogood’s 2025 Tour Stops

This run matters. Health challenges forced him off the stage in 2023, but now he’s back, not with a whisper of comeback but with the volume cranked straight to 11. Fans know what that means: raw guitar, stomping rhythms, and a voice that still growls like it did in the clubs of Delaware in the ’70s.

And the soundtrack? A swaggering string of anthems. “Bad to the Bone” still snarls through speakers. “I Drink Alone” swaggers down barrooms. “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” turns every night into a story.

Half a century after that first borrowed guitar and van ride to his debut gig, Thorogood is proving that the blues-rock grind only gets meaner with time. Line it up—bourbon, scotch, beer—and one seat with your name on it.

