Back-To-Back Subway Slashings: Rider’s Face Cut In Queens, Neck Slashed In Bronx

The suspect attacked the victim while riding a southbound F train at the Jamaica–179th Street station around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, police said.

According to a police source, the attacker approached the victim and asked, “What are you looking at?” The 29-year-old replied, “I don’t want any problems,” but was then slashed across the face with an unidentified sharp object.

The men were strangers, authorities said. After the random attack, the suspect fled the train station. EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

In a screen grab released by police, the suspect appears as a bearded man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a navy blue bucket hat and a short-sleeved navy blue button-down shirt.

The day after that attack, another man was slashed — this time in the neck — aboard a Bronx train, according to the NYPD.

Around 8:49 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, a 33-year-old was riding a southbound No. 2 train approaching the Bronx Park East station when Diana Perez, 39, allegedly attacked him during a dispute, police said. She was arrested shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information about the Queens case is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.