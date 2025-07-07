Baby’s Skull In Noose Found At Mütter Museum Tied To Woman’s Shocking Murders Of 5 Infants

The remains, found at the Mütter Museum, belonged to one of five babies hidden in an attic trunk at the home of Stella Elizabeth Williamson, a Gallitzin woman who died in 1980.

After her death, authorities were led to the attic, where they found the bodies of four newborns and one infant, wrapped in newspapers from the 1920s and ’30s. The case made national headlines at the time. Three of the babies had been strangled, according to investigators in 1980.

The skulls surfaced at the Mütter Museum, where they had been preserved for decades. One still had a noose around its neck. The coroner was call to investigate in December 2024.

“These babies were buried 45 years ago in what they believe is a pine box,” Lees said. “This is a heart-wrenching case to go through, but it’s in my belief and my heart that I have to do the right thing here, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Rather than bury the two newly located skulls on top of the other three, Lees ordered the original graves at Laurel United Cemetery — a Cambria County-owned burial site — to be exhumed. All five children will now be buried together in a proper resting place.

More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues. Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.