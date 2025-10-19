Baby Girl Born On Long Island Roadside Before Dawn With Help From Police Medics

Officers from the Seventh Precinct were called to 2000 Seamans Neck Road where a 35-year-old woman had pulled over while in active labor, according to Nassau County Police.

Police medics Salvatore Ferro, Michael White, and police medic supervisor William Rudnick responded to the scene. The mother was placed in the back of a Nassau County Police Department ambulance, where the medics assisted her in safely delivering a baby girl, police said.

The woman and her newborn were transported to a local hospital. Both are in stable condition and doing well, authorities confirmed.

