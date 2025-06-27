Pulitzer-Winning Washington Post Journalist Busted With Child Porn On Work Laptop: Feds

Thomas Pham LeGro, 48, made his first court appearance on Friday, June 27, in US District Court in Washington, DC, where he was charged with possession of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

LeGro, an award-winning journalist at the Washington Post was arrested Thursday after FBI agents searched his home and seized several electronic devices, officials said.

A folder on LeGro’s work-issued laptop reportedly contained 11 videos of child sexual abuse material, investigators stated.

Agents also found what “appeared to be fractured pieces of a hard drive” outside the room where the laptop was located, according to the DOJ.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which includes FBI agents, federal agents, and detectives from Northern Virginia and DC.

The charges were announced by US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

“The task force is charged with investigating and bringing federal charges against individuals engaged in the exploitation of children and those engaged in human trafficking,” the DOJ said.

LeGro’s LinkedIn shows he has worked at The Post for more than a decade in various roles, including as deputy director of video. He also previously worked as a producer at PBS NewsHour and has a degree from George Mason University.

According to his Washington Post biography, "in 2018, Tom LeGro was part of a team of Post reporters who were awarded a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Senate candidacy of Roy Moore and a subsequent effort to discredit The Post's reporting."

He was reportedly placed on leave following his arrest. No further court dates have been released as of Friday afternoon.

