Aviation Geek Turns Holiday Legend: Airport-Themed Display Spreads Christmas Cheer In Rockland

Named the "New City North Pole Airport," the home of envy is located at 12 Oriole Road in New City. It features thousands of lights and interactive exhibits.

The neighbors don't seem to mind the miles of cars that line up each night to see the display, the laughs, the bright lights, and the sheer joy the whole thing has become.

It started 10 years ago with just a few lights. Cirlin, a certified aviation geek, was inspired when he saw a large airplane Christmas display with Santa on board.

Years later, the display has become a night of joy, kindness, friendship, and pure happiness for thousands of residents. It's also become a fundraiser for Cirlin's two favorite charities: Angel Flight of New England and People to People—Feeding Rockland's Hungry.

To give you an idea of how great the display is, it was featured in and competed in ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight competition in 2023. However, they didn't win, and Cirlin said the people of Rockland County were really upset when that happened.

Donations to the display have reached $160,000 for Angel Flight and more than two tons of food each year for the food pantry.

It's also a family event with the entire family, including Cirlin's wife, Christine, and children Oliver, 15, and Logan, 11, who participate in the set-up, the food distribution, and all the fun.

"People only need a can of food or maybe a dollar or some change to take part," he said. "Whatever they can afford."

Visitors can donate in many "modern" ways, including using Venmo.

Once there, visitors can leave their cars and play with displays that include an authentic Santa tracker, games, and many other clever and cheerful fun.

There is also an entire runway with lights for Santa's planes and other planes that come out of the trees that look like they are landing.

Local businesses get in on the fun by matching the amounts people donate yearly. This year, Lenny Speigel, who owns the Duke Of Oil in New City, is doubling the amount people donate one night, and relator Linda Fernandez is matching donations on Sunday night.

This year's theme is "Kindness" because, Cirlin said, everyone seems angry and down.

Donations have also been down this year: "The turnout is based on the weather, and we are a little behind this year, which saddens me because of the shortened schedule."

Cirlin and his family pay for all this wonder. He doesn't have an enormous power bill because the entire thing is sustainable and powered by solar power. He buys all of the lights and gadgets with his own money.

Why? Well, for a smile and a laugh, to bring joy, peace, and that Christmas feeling to his slice of the world.

The lights usually click on at 7 p.m. or earlier whenever it gets dark.

Stop by, Cirlin says, and Merry Christmas.

