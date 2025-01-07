Deadly AutoZone Altercation: Cops ID Gunman, Victim In Hudson Valley Incident

Surveillance footage shows that Xavier Webb, 25, of Newburgh, was approached by 40-year-old Carlos Colon at the AutoZone on Broadway on Monday, Jan. 6, Newburgh police said. Webb then pulled out a gun and shot Colon, police said.

Officers administered medical aid at the scene before both men were taken to Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital, where Colon died. Webb is being treated for what appear to be non-life-threatening wounds.

After the shooting, Webb hid the pistol used in the altercation, police said.

Webb was arraigned on Monday, Jan. 6, and is being held as he awaits a grand jury hearing scheduled for Friday, Jan. 10, police said. He is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C felony, and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Class E felony.

The investigation, led by the City of Newburgh Detective Division and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509. All calls will remain anonymous.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates as more details become available.

