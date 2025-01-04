Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 32°

SHARE

Aubrey Plaza's Husband Jeff Baena Found Dead: Report

Jeff Baena, a director and screenwriter married to actress Aubrey Plaza, was found dead in his Los Angeles home, Fox News reports. He was 47 years old.

Joe Mabel/Frank Sun

Joe Mabel/Frank Sun

Photo Credit: Joe Mabel/Frank Sun
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Baena and Plaza frequently collaborated on projects. She starred in Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017), both written by Baena. He also directed Spin Me Round, which featured Plaza (Parks & Rec, White Lots) in a leading role.

Baena moved to Los Angeles after graduating from NYU. Plaza also attended NYU, however, it is not clear how they met. The two reportedly began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2020. The couple was famously private about their marriage.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE