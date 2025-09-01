At Least 800 Killed, Thousands Injured In Catastrophic Earthquake In Afghanistan

The Taliban-led government said on Monday, Sept. 1, that at least 800 people were killed and more than 2,800 injured after the 6.0-magnitude quake struck near the Pakistan border.

The tremor caused casualties and damage in Nangarhar province, which includes Jalalabad, and the neighboring provinces of Kunar and Laghman.

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit Sunday night, Aug. 31, about 17 miles from Jalalabad at a depth of roughly 8 km. Shaking was felt across the region, including in Pakistan and in Kabul.

The UN in Afghanistan said in a social media post that it is "deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake that struck the eastern region and claimed hundreds of lives, injuring many more. Our teams are on the ground, delivering emergency assistance & lifesaving support. Our thoughts are with the affected communities."

UNICEF Afghanistan said that it "has deployed mobile health teams to the impacted areas & is supporting health facilities providing urgent care for children and families."

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres stated, “I stand in full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after the devastating earthquake that hit the country earlier today.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. The UN team in Afghanistan is mobilized and will spare no effort to assist those in need in the affected areas.”

Afghanistan, a landlocked nation of roughly 45 million people, has endured decades of conflict and economic crisis; aid groups say nearly half the population needs humanitarian assistance.

The country has a long, turbulent history, from ancient empires to modern wars, with the Taliban returning to power in 2021.

