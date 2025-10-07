Assisted Living Facility Evacuated After Carbon Monoxide Leak In NY

Officers and firefighters responded around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5 to a carbon monoxide alarm at the Five Star Premier Residences of Yonkers at 537 Riverdale Ave., the Yonkers Police Department said on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Upon arrival, first responders found elevated readings of the gas on several floors, prompting an immediate evacuation of affected residents.

Some residents were moved outdoors, while others were relocated to an unaffected wing of the facility. Meanwhile, the Yonkers Fire Department, working with utility crews, ventilated the building and identified the source of the leak.

Yonkers Police said their Emergency Service Unit remained on scene to monitor air quality and check on residents’ health while they waited outside. Mayor Mike Spano, along with officers from the 3rd Precinct and members of the Office of Emergency Management, brought out chairs, blankets, and water to keep residents comfortable during the evacuation.

After several hours, officials declared the building safe, and residents were allowed to return to their rooms.

