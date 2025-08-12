A Few Clouds 86°

Assistant Fire Chief Collapses At NY Blaze: Now In Critical Condition

A Dutchess County firefighter is in critical condition after collapsing while responding to a blaze. 

The scene of the fire at 70 Mountain View Rd. in Fishkill. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened around 5:19 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, when the Rombout Fire Company was dispatched to a structure fire at 70 Mountain View Rd. in Fishkill, according to the department.

While investigating the active fire, Assistant Chief John Lucariello collapsed at the scene. He was immediately taken to St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital before being flown to Westchester Medical Center.

Fire officials said Lucariello is now under the care of leading cardiac specialists and remains in critical condition.

The department asked for the public’s understanding and respect as they navigate the situation, promising to share further updates when possible.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

