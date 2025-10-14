As Nor'easter Pulls Away, Forecasters Track New Tropical Wave Crossing Atlantic

The departing Nor'easter is now positioned well east of North Carolina on Tuesday morning, Oct. 14, and moving northeast, away from land.

Gusty winds may still clip southern New England through around midday Tuesday.

A combination of strong onshore flow and astronomical high tides will continue to drive coastal flooding and significant beach erosion from North Carolina to New Jersey into the day.

The slow‑moving storm unleashed fierce winds, drenching downpours, tens of thousands of power outages, and major coastal flooding along parts of the Upper East Coast before sliding offshore.

“This storm was never given a name, but it caused damage and disruptions along much of the East Coast,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. “Salt water inundated some homes and businesses from the Carolinas to the Jersey Shore. This no-name storm was the most impactful storm so far this hurricane season for millions of people.”

Now, meteorologists are watching a tropical wave trekking westward across the Atlantic’s main development region. There is a risk of tropical development beginning Sunday, Oct. 19, depending on how the disturbance handles wind shear and whether it reaches warmer waters farther west.

“This tropical wave has a long way to travel, but if it reaches the warm waters of the Caribbean, it could develop into a late-October storm.,” DaSilva said. “The waters in the Caribbean are exceptionally warm.

"The Gulf has essentially been untouched by a storm so far this hurricane season. People in the Caribbean should monitor forecast updates closely this week.”

In the meantime, beach hazards will linger along the East Coast as long‑period swells and onshore winds subside only gradually.

Mariners, beachgoers, and those in typical tide‑sensitive spots should use caution through the next couple of high‑tide cycles and keep an eye on updated local forecasts.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

