As Husband Sexually Abused Child, Wife — School Employee — Stayed Silent: Cops

David Desimone and Holly Desimone, of Plainfield, were the focus of the Plainfield Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit after a report was made in June.

Investigators determined that David Desimone had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the victim on multiple occasions. Police said his wife, Holly Desimone, knew about the abuse but failed to report it or take steps to protect the victim, Plainfield police said.

David Desimone was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault, seven counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, four counts of risk of injury to a child involving illegal sexual contact, and conspiracy to commit that same offense, police said. He was released on a $150,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court.

Holly Desimone was charged with conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a child. She was released on a $50,000 bond, authorities said.

NBC Connecticut reported that Holly Desimone works in the Plainfield school district. Plainfield Public Schools confirmed that an employee had been arrested, saying she has been on leave since July 3. They did not say what role the Desimore has in the system.

The district emphasized to NBC that “the allegations did not happen on school grounds and [are] not related to any school functions.”

Police said the investigation remains active.

