Arson Suspected In Rockland House Fire: Report

The blaze broke out early Thursday afternoon, June 12, at Scotland Hill Park in Chestnut Ridge, near Scotland Hill Road, according to The Monsey Scoop.

Firefighters and emergency responders arrived quickly and were able to bring the fire under control before it could spread further.

However, suspicions of arson led to the Rockland County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) being called to the scene. Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were immediately reported, and no further details have been released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.