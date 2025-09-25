Armed Teens Crash Into Boat Trailer, Toss Gun, Try To Flee In Wild NY Chase: Police

The incident began around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, when troopers saw a 2010 Honda Accord committing multiple traffic violations on Interstate 84 in the town of Wallkill, New York State Police announced on Thursday, Sept. 25.

When troopers tried to stop the car, the driver refused to pull over, sparking a pursuit. Police said the suspects exited I-84 at Exit 19A onto Route 17, where they were seen throwing a black-and-silver handgun from the vehicle. Troopers later said they recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson pistol from the roadside.

The chase continued onto Route 302 and ended on Amy Lane in Wallkill, where the car struck a boat trailer on private property and became disabled. Both occupants ran from the vehicle, according to state police.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Port Jervis, allegedly tried to steal a scooter from a young girl to get away. However, a 16-year-old boy intervened and restrained him until troopers arrived, police said.

The passenger, identified as Ahjai A. Brand, 19, of Middletown, fled on foot but was caught after a short chase in Middletown, according to police.

The two suspects were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a firearm, and obstructing governmental administration.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old received several other charges, including reckless endangerment, third-degree robbery, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, and reckless driving.

Both were arraigned in Wallkill Town Court and remanded to Orange County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000 cash, $250,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond.

Authorities said the investigation involved help from multiple agencies, including Middletown Police, Wallkill Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Rockland County Sheriff’s K-9, City of Newburgh Police, and several State Police specialty units.

