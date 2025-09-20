Suspect With Guns, Knives Arrested Near Charlie Kirk Funeral Site After Claiming He’s Police

The encounter happened Saturday, Sept. 20, at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona.

Secret Service agents approached the man after observing suspicious behavior, ABC 15 in Phoenix reports. He told agents he was law enforcement and armed.

Officials later confirmed he was not part of the authorized agencies working the event. Multiple knives and firearms were found on him, according to azfamily.com.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety took him into custody. Glendale police and the Secret Service are investigating. Charges include impersonating an officer and bringing a gun into a prohibited area, officials said.

The memorial is set for Sunday, Sept. 21, at the 63,000-seat stadium near Phoenix, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

Doors open at 8 a.m. Arizona time. The program begins at 11 a.m. Arizona time (2 p.m. Eastern).

Fox News plans four hours of live coverage from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern. NewsNation says its live coverage starts at 1 p.m. Eastern. A livestream will run on Kirk’s Rumble account.

Federal officials have designated the event a SEAR Level 1, the same security posture used for the Super Bowl.

A memo shared with law enforcement said agencies are tracking “several threats of unknown credibility” tied to attendees, including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and members of the Kirk family.

It warned that “violent extremists and unaffiliated lone offenders may view the memorial service or related events as attractive attack targets,” according to ABC News.

Speakers will include Kirk's widow, Erika, President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Turning Point USA has posted the full lineup.

Kirk, age 31, co-founded Turning Point USA and later led Turning Point Action. He was shot and killed on Wednesday, Sept. 10, while speaking at Utah Valley University.

