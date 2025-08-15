Armed Man Holds Up Gas Station In NY, Charged As Fugitive: Police

The incident happened in Orange County around 6:16 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, when Connor J. Derrick, of the Lackawanna County borough of Archbald, entered the Sunoco station at 2 Ben Gilman Way in the Town of Wallkill, New York State Police said on Friday, Aug. 15.

Investigators said Derrick approached the clerk, took out a gun, and demanded cash from the register before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police later found him outside a 2006 GMC in the parking lot of 25 Crystal Run Crossing, where they also said they discovered an assault rifle that authorities said was illegally possessed.

Derrick was charged with first-degree robbery, second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree menacing.

He was also charged as a fugitive from justice due to an outstanding warrant in Pennsylvania.

Derrick was arraigned in Middletown City Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, and held without bail on the fugitive charge. He is scheduled to appear in Wallkill Town Court on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

