Just Eight Nights In Two Cities: Ariana Grande’s Only Northeast Shows In 2026

Here’s when you can catch Ariana Grande lighting up the stage:

The 31-year-old pop powerhouse has been unstoppable since her Nickelodeon days on Victorious. Over the years, she’s racked up Grammy Awards, multiple chart-topping singles, and one of the most instantly recognizable voices in music. Known for her sky-high ponytail, Grande is pop royalty who continues to define the soundtrack of a generation.

After years off the road, the Eternal Sunshine Tour marks Ariana’s triumphant return to the stage. Fans can expect a mix of classics like “7 Rings,” “Problem,” and “Bang Bang,” along with new tracks from her "Eternal Sunshine" album, which dropped in March 2024, and its deluxe edition, "Brighter Days Ahead," released in March 2025.

With only Brooklyn and Boston on the map in the Northeast, the Eternal Sunshine Tour is set to turn every night into a once-in-a-lifetime event. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster, and resellers StubHub and VividSeats. Don’t wait—this is your shot to be part of it, because when it comes to Ariana, there won’t be a thank u, next.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

