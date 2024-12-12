Fair 34°

SHARE

Arctic Blast Sweeps In After Potent Storm With Strong Cold Front: 5-Day Forecast

A blast of Arctic air will bring brisk conditions to the region after the passage of a cold front that accompanied a potent storm with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

A blast of Arctic air will bring brisk conditions to the region after the passage of a cold front that accompanied a potent storm with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

A blast of Arctic air will bring brisk conditions to the region after the passage of a cold front that accompanied a potent storm with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The change in the weather pattern began overnight as the system pushed out.

Thursday, Dec. 12 will be mostly sunny with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s and wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour making it feel at least 10 degrees colder, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be continued cold both Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14, with mainly sunny skies and blustery conditions both days.

Clouds will arrive on Sunday, Dec. 15, bringing a chance of rain.

Overnight, in areas farthest north and inland, rain could mix with snow.

Monday, Dec. 16 will be mostly cloudy with more rain expected and a moderation in temperatures.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE