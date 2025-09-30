Apple Releases Brand-New Update After Big iOS 26 Launch: What To Know

Apple began rolling out iOS 26.0.1 on Monday, Sept. 29, a quick-turn update that tackles several high‑impact issues.

The release fixes intermittent Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth drops on iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models and resolves a bug that left some users without a cellular connection after updating to iOS 26.

It also addresses rare camera artifacts under bright lighting, such as blank spots or white squiggles, and fixes an issue that could render app icons blank —especially after applying custom tints or the Liquid Glass effect.

Additionally, the update restores broken search in the Calendar app and improves VoiceOver reliability for users who experienced the feature being disabled after upgrading.

What It Fixes

Connectivity: Stabilizes Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth on iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro; fixes post‑update cellular connection failures.

Camera: Removes lighting‑related artifacts that could appear in photos.

Home screen: Corrects blank app icon glitches tied to visual effects and custom tints.

Calendar: Restores in‑app search.

Accessibility: Improves VoiceOver stability after iOS 26.

Security and performance: Includes important under‑the‑hood patches and general stability improvements Apple recommends for all users.

How To Get It

Open Settings, then go to General > Software Update, and follow the prompts. As always, back up your device and ensure you have sufficient battery or connect to power before installing.

