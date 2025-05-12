Apple Could Be Raising iPhone Prices Soon, Report Says

The price hike would coincide with anticipated enhancements in features and design modifications, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Sources familiar with the matter indicate that the technology giant is strategically evaluating this move to ensure it aligns with the launch of new, ultra-thin designs, The Journal reported.

The company is distancing itself from any direct association between the potential price hikes and the ongoing US tariffs on Chinese imports, given that a significant portion of its devices are assembled in China.

In a bid to navigate these challenges, Apple is actively shifting some of its production operations to India.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.