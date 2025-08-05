Animal Hospital Sets Up Memorial For Vet With 'Rockstar Smile' After Double Murder-Suicide

Semanchik, 33, was killed along with her new boyfriend, 29-year-old firefighter Tyler Webb, by her ex-boyfriend Ricardo Santos, a New Jersey State Police trooper, authorities said. Santos then turned the gun on himself in his vehicle in Johnson Park in Piscataway, officials confirmed.

Semanchik worked at Long Valley Animal Hospital, where her colleagues say she was “deeply and unequivocally loved.” The practice launched a GoFundMe in her memory that had raised more than $38,000 as of Tuesday, Aug. 5.

“This is not a case of NOMV or suicide,” the GoFundMe reads. “This was a double homicide that also caused the fatality of 29-year-old firefighter, Tyler Webb.”

“She was ethical, compassionate, smart, and a kind soul,” said Jennifer, the hospital’s practice manager. “She helped shape Long Valley Animal Hospital into an amazing practice with ideas and input on protocols and organizational suggestions.”

Dr. Russell Earl called her “a wonderful human being” and “a bright and vibrant young woman with always a smile and a kind word.”

“She was one of the most loving, dedicated, kind-hearted people I had the pleasure of knowing,” said Dr. Emily Stanton. “She cared so deeply for every one of her patients and clients as if they were her family.”

Personal tributes from other colleagues poured in, calling Semanchik a role model, a friend, and a force of love and compassion in the veterinary community.

Her co-worker Amy said it best: “You were a superhero to so many people. The love you gave was endless… I will miss you, my friend.”

A GoFundMe was launched by Jessica Cox for Webb's family.

"Tyler wasn’t just the township mechanic — he was our mechanic," Cox writes. "He took pride in making sure patrol vehicles were safe, reliable, and ready for anything. But more than that, he cared about the people behind the wheel. Tyler would go out of his way to help any one of us, and his commitment never went unnoticed."

Webb also served as a Berkeley Township volunteer firefighter and with the NJ State Forest Fire Service. He held the positions of Chief Engineer, Past Lieutenant, and Past Trustee during his time with the company, Cox says.

