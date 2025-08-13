Amtrak Rolling Out New High-Speed Trains: What Northeast Travelers Should Know

Amtrak will launch five NextGen Acela trains on Thursday, Aug. 28. The upgraded high-speed train will connect major cities like Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.

The new trains offer 27% more seats per departure, along with expanded weekday and weekend schedules.

"NextGen Acela is more than a new train — it's an evolution of travel," said Amtrak president Roger Harris. "In just a few weeks, history will be made with the debut of NextGen Acela as we launch a new standard for American train travel."

The new trains will offer upgraded amenities on the Acela, which first debuted in 2000. NextGen trains have 5G-enabled Wi-Fi, individual power outlets, and reading lights.

The trains were built at Alstom's facility in Hornell, New York. Amtrak says the project created an estimated 15,000 US jobs, using parts from more than 180 suppliers across 29 states.

NextGen Acela is part of Amtrak's broader modernization plan. The company will also add new Amtrak Airo trains, more efficient long-distance locomotives, and upgraded interiors for coaches, dining cars, and lounges.

These are the stops on the Acela as of Wednesday, Aug. 13:

Massachusetts

Boston – South Station

Boston – Back Bay Station

Westwood – Route 128 Station

Rhode Island

Providence

Connecticut

New Haven – Union Station

Stamford

New York

New York City – Penn Station

New Jersey

Newark – Penn Station

Iselin – Metropark

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia – William H. Gray III 30th St. Station

Delaware

Wilmington

Maryland

Baltimore – Penn Station

Baltimore – BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

District of Columbia

Washington – Union Station

Travelers can book tickets through the Amtrak app, website, or station kiosks, with simple seat selection and itinerary management. In the coming months, Amtrak will run both current Acela trains and the NextGen models during the transition.

The full fleet of 28 NextGen Acela trains is expected to be in service by 2027.

