Ambulance Crashes Into Pole In Hudson Valley

An ambulance struck a pole in Orange County on Wednesday evening, Sept. 17, prompting an emergency response, officials said.

The crash happened in the area of 60 Black Meadow Rd. in Chester. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

According to Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge, the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Black Meadow Road, when an Empress EMS unit collided with a utility pole. Emergency services quickly responded to the scene to help.

Holdridge noted that, according to Empress representatives, no one was seriously injured in the incident. He added that the vehicle involved was not the dedicated ambulance rig assigned to the Town and Village of Chester.

Chester Police and other emergency services assisted at the crash site.

