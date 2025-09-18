Ambulance Crashes Into Pole In Hudson Valley

According to Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge, the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Black Meadow Road, when an Empress EMS unit collided with a utility pole. Emergency services quickly responded to the scene to help.

Holdridge noted that, according to Empress representatives, no one was seriously injured in the incident. He added that the vehicle involved was not the dedicated ambulance rig assigned to the Town and Village of Chester.

Chester Police and other emergency services assisted at the crash site.

