Amazon Urges Prime Members To Watch For Scam Emails, Fake Texts

The company says fraudsters are increasingly targeting shoppers with fake emails, texts, and phone calls that appear to come from Amazon. The goal: to trick users into handing over personal or financial information.

In many cases, the messages create a false sense of urgency, such as a problem with an order or account, and then direct users to click a malicious link or provide payment details.

Some scams go further, requesting gift card information over the phone or impersonating Amazon representatives to pressure customers into revealing sensitive data.

To stay safe, Amazon recommends checking the sender’s email address (official messages should end in @amazon.com), avoiding suspicious links, and reporting any odd communications at amazon.com/reportascam.

Prime Day, a major shopping event for Amazon members, is often used by scammers as cover for phishing attempts and impersonation fraud. It will be Tuesday, July 8 through Friday, July 11.

The warning applies to both US and international customers.

