Amazon Reportedly Slashing 30K Jobs Amid Massive Automation Push

The company will lay off up to 30,000 corporate employees, Reuters reported on Monday, Oct. 28. Managers in affected departments were trained on how to communicate the cuts, with email notifications scheduled to begin as soon as Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The layoffs will affect about 10% of Amazon's 350,000 corporate employees and span several divisions, including human resources, devices, and operations. Amazon has about 1.55 million total employees.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment to Reuters. A source told CNBC that the layoffs will be the largest round of corporate job cuts in Amazon's history.

CEO Andy Jassy has said the company is working to reduce what he has described as excessive bureaucracy by cutting layers of management. Earlier in 2025, he introduced an anonymous complaint system that drew 1,500 responses, leading to more than 450 process changes.

The layoffs follow Amazon's growing investment in automation and robotics. In June, Jassy said more job cuts are likely as the company increases its use of artificial intelligence tools to automate repetitive and routine tasks.

The Reuters report comes days after The New York Times uncovered internal Amazon documents that robotics and AI systems could help the company avoid hiring more than 600,000 additional US workers. While a spokesperson said the documents didn't represent the company's strategies, the projections said that Amazon expects robotics to replace hundreds of thousands of jobs by 2027, saving about 30 cents per item processed.

Amazon recently unveiled a robotic arm system called Blue Jay that picks up and organizes items in one location, replacing three separate workstations. The company also revealed an AI model called Project Eluna, which will help managers predict bottlenecks and improve delivery speed during its pilot program at a Tennessee fulfillment center this holiday season.

Amazon will report its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, Oct. 30.

