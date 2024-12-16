Amazon Dismissed Warnings On High Rates Of Worker Injuries, US Senate Report Says

Released by the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee on Monday, Dec. 16, the report claims Amazon’s intense focus on productivity has led to unsafe working conditions.

The Senate report outlines how Amazon’s warehouse workers face high rates of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) and other injuries caused by repetitive tasks and demanding quotas.

It accuses Amazon of knowingly exposing employees to these risks, citing internal documents that show company leaders were aware of the physical toll of their metrics but failed to take sufficient action to mitigate the dangers.

"Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has more money than could be spent in a million lifetimes," Senator Bernie Sanders wrote in a statement on X. "Why then does his company force workers to meet impossible quotas and treat them as disposable when they are injured? To Amazon, long-term pain and disability is just the cost of doing business."

Amazon has not yet responded to the Senate report.

In prior statements regarding workplace safety, the company has said: "The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. We have made significant investments in safety training, technology, and programs to reduce injuries."

The findings add to the scrutiny Amazon has faced from labor groups and regulators. Advocates argue that stronger protections are needed to ensure warehouse workers are not subjected to unsafe conditions.

As one of the nation’s largest employers, Amazon’s practices have far-reaching implications for workplace safety standards.

The report has intensified calls for accountability, with lawmakers and labor advocates pushing for systemic changes to ensure worker health and safety are prioritized over corporate efficiency.

Click here to read the Senate report on the committee investigation.

