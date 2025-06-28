'Always Sunny' Star Just Legally Changed His Name: Here's What He Goes By Now

"Mythic Quest" star and Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner Rob McElhenney is filing to legally change his name, according to multiple reports.

Now an international star, McElhenney, 48, will soon be going by the name "Rob Mac" — not dissimilar from his "Always Sunny" character on the show he created.

“As our business and our storytelling is expanding into other regions of the world and other languages in which my name is even harder to pronounce, I’m just going by Rob Mac,” McElhenney said to Variety last month.

TMZ reported that McElhenney filed the papers to legally change his name on Thursday — though his kids don't necessarily love it, according to co-star and wife Kaitlin Olson.

“The kids are really not happy about it, because they have that last name. And so do I, legally!” she told Variety.

Outside of Hollywood, and co-owning Wrexham, McElhenney launched a private company, "More Better Industries," last year, and was a part-owner of "Mac's Tavern" in Philadelphia, which is set to close after more than a decade.

"Rob Mac" can next be seen on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which will premiere its 17th season on Wednesday, July 9 on FXX, which will also include a crossover with Abbott Elementary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.