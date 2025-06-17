'All Aboard Amtrak’: HV Mom’s Final Facebook Post Came Before Death In Crash That Killed Son

It would be her final message.

Later that day—Friday, June 13—Datrice and her son, Lenny Armstrong, were tragically killed in a head-on car crash, devastating their Middletown family and sending shockwaves through the wider community. The driver of the other vehicle survived and is in custody, according to a relative’s social media post.

Armstrong had been traveling from Middletown to Rocky Mount, North Carolina to visit Lenny, according to her last post.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, loved ones are turning to the public for support. A GoFundMe campaign launched by the family has raised over $2,300 of its $20,000 goal to help cover funeral costs and provide financial relief as the Armstrongs mourn the loss of two cherished lives.

"Datrice was the heart of our family—loving, nurturing, and the true definition of selflessness," the family wrote, also continuing:

"Lenny brought so much joy and laughter to those around him, always lighting up the room with his energy and warmth. Losing them both so suddenly has shaken us to our core."

The family wrote that the donations would cover funeral and memorial costs so they could "honor their lives with the dignity and love they deserve."

"Any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference and be deeply appreciated," they said.

Those who wish to contribute can do so by clicking here.

Reactions From Loved Ones

On Facebook, friends and extended family expressed condolences and shock. “Please pray for the Armstrong family in New York,” wrote one relative.

“These are my husband’s cousins… Both died in a head-on car collision yesterday...Rest in Heavenly peace."

Another relative summed the tragedy up: "These 2 were taken from us way too soon."

