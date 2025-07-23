Alert Issued for Missing Vulnerable Adult In NY: 'Time Is Of The Essence'

Leighton Fuller, age 44, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 20 in the Parkway Homes neighborhood, the Greenburgh Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 23.

He may have been walking toward the North White Plains Train Station and is known to travel by train to New York City.

Fuller is diagnosed with Down syndrome, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia, police said. He has limited speech but can respond to his name. Authorities say he may be confused or in need of assistance.

"Time is of the essence," police said on Wednesday.

He is described as 5-foot 7 and weighing 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black shorts, and black sandals.

Anyone who sees Fuller or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Greenburgh Police Department at 914-989-1700, or 911 in an emergency.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.