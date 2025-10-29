Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl In Hudson Valley

Melayzia Wade, age 16, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 23, in the area of 108 Shonnard Pl. in Yonkers, the city's police department said on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

She is described as 5-foot-9, weighing around 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black Deadpool pajama pants.

Police said Wade may require medical attention and urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department at 914-377-7900 or dial 911 in case of emergency.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

