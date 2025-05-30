Airline Expands Nyc-area Options With New Route To Major Canadian City

Porter Airlines is adding a nonstop route from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL), the company said in a news release on Friday, May 30. The daily flights will begin on Sunday, June 1.

The move marks Porter's third nonstop route to Newark, joining existing flights to Ottawa and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. The airline also began service at La Guardia Airport to Toronto Pearson International Airport in early May.

Passengers will have access to up to two daily round-trip flights operated on 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 planes, offering no middle seats and what Porter calls an "elevated economy" experience.

"This route reinforces our commitment to serving both of these popular cities," said Andrew Pierce, Porter's vice president of network planning and reporting. "Travellers connecting through Montréal now have even more options when further exploring Canada and the United States with Porter."

Flights will run year-round based on strong summer demand, with passengers receiving free beer, wine, and Canadian-made snacks. Travelers can connect to Porter's six Canadian cities in Montréal, along with numerous international destinations on other airlines at YUL.

Here's the YUL -EWR flight schedule on Porter:

Montreal to Newark

1:10 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. (daily summer service)



6:35 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. (daily except Saturdays)



7:20 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Saturdays)

Newark to Montreal

10:45 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. (daily summer service)



4:15 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. (daily)

The summer service begins on Wednesday, June 25, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 7.

Porter's expansion comes as EWR struggles with major air traffic control problems. The airport has dealt with chaos for several weeks caused by controller staffing shortages, radar or radio outages, and runway construction.

The Federal Aviation Administration capped EWR's hourly flights at 56 until Sunday, June 15, when weekday construction of a new runway is expected to finish. Saturday work is expected to continue into December, keeping some restrictions in place.

Outside of construction periods, EWR's hourly rate will be capped at 68 flights until Saturday, Oct. 25.

"Our goal is to relieve the substantial inconvenience to the traveling public from excessive flight delays due to construction, staffing challenges, and recent equipment issues, which magnify as they spread through the National Airspace System," Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau said.

EWR also has flights to Montréal on Air Canada and United Airlines.

