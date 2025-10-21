Airbnb's Newest Update Helps Travelers Connect Before Trips: Here's How

The short-term vacation rental platform announced the new social features for Airbnb Experiences on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Airbnb launched Experiences back in May, pairing travelers with local hosts for cultural and activity-based adventures.

Guests can now see who else has booked the same experience, message participants directly, and view shared connections through their profile. Airbnb said the update was inspired by traveler demand for more meaningful connections.

In a recent Airbnb survey, more than seven in 10 respondents said they'd like to know more about other guests before booking an experience.

"Travel isn't just about where you go — it's about who you meet, but those connections often fade once the trip ends," Airbnb said in a blog post. "That's why we're introducing new social features for Airbnb Experiences, to help you connect with other guests before, during, and after your experience."

Airbnb Experiences allow guests to book classes, cultural excursions, and tours with local hosts. Some activities include visiting Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris, making ramen with a Michelin-starred chef in Tokyo, and a horseback ride through historical Inca sites with an Andean cultural expert.

The company also promises privacy features so users can decide who can contact them.

"You can enjoy these new social features while staying in control of what you share with new people," Airbnb said. "For each experience, you can choose to share your profile, giving you clear and simple control over who can message you and how you're displayed in other guests' connections."

Airbnb also introduced several upgrades aimed at improving trip planning and payments.

A smarter search system now shows nearby alternatives and lets travelers filter by attractions, restaurants, and landmarks on the map. A "Reserve Now, Pay Later" option allows eligible users to book trips with $0 upfront, a feature already live in the US and set to expand globally in 2026.

Airbnb also announced enhancements to its customer support system that's powered by artificial intelligence. The virtual assistant can now respond in English, Spanish, and French for users in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and can recognize reservations or listings to provide faster answers.

Hosts are also seeing new features, including dynamic cancellation policies, improved pricing tips, and an updated earnings dashboard coming in 2026. Airbnb said these additions give hosts more flexibility and insight as travel demand rises heading into the holidays.

Airbnb also recently expanded its "anti-party" technology, along with adding services like spa treatments, photography sessions, and prepared meals from professional chefs.

