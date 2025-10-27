Airbnb Cracking Down On Rowdy Halloween Weekend Parties: Here's How

The short-term vacation rental platform announced the return of its "anti-party" technology for Halloween on Monday, Oct. 27. Airbnb said its AI system can flag entire-home reservations that could signal a party risk.

According to the company, some problematic factors include one- or two-night stays made close to Halloween, bookings from guests who live nearby, or last-minute requests. When detected, those reservations are automatically blocked or redirected to listings where a host is more likely to be present.

Airbnb said it blocked or redirected about 38,000 guests in the US and 6,300 in Canada from booking entire homes during Halloween weekend in 2024.

"This is the fifth year we are rolling out this technology to try to reduce the risk of parties, emphasizing our commitment to support our hosts and local communities," Airbnb said.

Airbnb first tightened its rules after a deadly 2019 Halloween shooting, CNBC reported. Five people were killed and four were injured at a one-day rental home in the Bay Area suburb of Orinda, California.

The company introduced a global ban on parties in 2020 to curb gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, making it permanent in 2022. Since then, Airbnb says the rate of party reports worldwide has fallen by more than 50%.

Airbnb is also reminding users not to book homes for someone else.

"Third-party bookings – when a user books a listing for someone else and won't be staying themselves – are prohibited on Airbnb," the company said. "All users are also required to be at least 18 years old, and guests under 18 to be accompanied by a registered adult. These policies help to ensure guests and hosts are covered by our support programs and helps safeguard hosts' homes against issues like unauthorized parties, and we take them seriously."

Violating those rules could lead to account suspensions or bans, canceled trips, and potential financial liability for property damage. The company urged users to monitor their accounts for unusual activity and contact support with any concerns.

The Halloween crackdown is part of Airbnb's broader safety and trust strategy. The effort includes a global party ban, a 24-hour safety line, noise sensors for hosts, and a Neighborhood Support Line for residents to report issues like active parties.

Earlier in October, Airbnb also introduced new social tools for its Experiences platform, allowing travelers to meet and stay connected with other guests before and after their trips.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.