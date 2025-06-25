Air Quality Alert In Effect For Rockland: Here's When It Ends

A health advisory for elevated air pollution levels remains in effect through 11 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 25, across much of the Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island, and parts of the lower Hudson region.

The alert, issued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, includes Westchester, Rockland, and all five boroughs, as well as Nassau and Suffolk counties. The concern: elevated levels of ground-level ozone, a pollutant that can make the air hazardous to breathe — especially for people with asthma, heart disease, or other respiratory conditions.

The Air Quality Index is expected to exceed 100, meaning air quality is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Officials are advising residents, especially children, seniors, and those with preexisting health conditions, to limit strenuous outdoor activity until air quality improves.

Symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation, or difficulty breathing are signs to take it easy and possibly consult a doctor if conditions worsen.

Ground-level ozone tends to build up on hot, sunny days with little wind, making summer an especially high-risk time for smog. The New York State Department of Health advises staying indoors with air conditioning if possible and keeping windows closed during peak hours.

