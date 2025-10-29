Air Canada Adding New Service From NYC To Downtown Toronto

Air Canada is launching service from Boston, New York City, and Washington, DC, to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ), the airline announced on Thursday, Oct. 23. The expansion marks Air Canada's largest growth at the Toronto Island airport in 35 years.

The service follows the planned opening of a US Customs pre-clearance facility at YTZ, which will allow travelers to clear customs before departure.

"The new transborder routes will especially benefit our loyal customers and business travellers by creating frequent and easy connections between the heart of Canada's financial capital and the major markets of New York, Boston, Washington, and Chicago," said Mark Galardo, Air Canada's executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

Flights to LaGuardia Airport will begin Sunday, Mar. 29, with up to four round trips a day. Air Canada will begin twice-daily service to Washington Dulles International Airport on Monday, June 1, and three daily round trips to Boston Logan International Airport starting on Wednesday, July 1.

Air Canada said the move complements its presence at the larger Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). The airline expects to operate more than 600 daily flights to 124 destinations in the summer of 2026.

Dulles, LaGuardia, and Logan airports already have Air Canada flights to Montreal and YYZ. Air Canada also has a route between Boston and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Boston has nonstop service to YTZ through Porter Airlines.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.