Injured Victim Was Holding Sword By Blade In Fatal Police Shooting In HV: AG (Update)

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, at a home on Fair Oaks Drive in the Town of Poughkeepsie, where officers had responded to a 911 call reporting an assault involving a bladed weapon. The call came from the Dutchess County Mobile Crisis Team, who reported being attacked by a man armed with a sword, as Daily Voice previously reported.

When officers entered the home at 8 Fair Oaks Dr., they encountered two men—one appearing injured, the other uninjured—both holding a single sword, the AG's Office of Special Investigation said Tuesday, June 10.

The younger man, later identified as 36-year-old Brian C. Czornyj of Poughkeepsie, was reportedly gripping the sword by its handle, while the older man, who had visible injuries, was holding it by the blade.

According to the preliminary findings, officers issued repeated commands for the men to drop the weapon, directing their orders at Czornyj. When neither man complied, an officer discharged his firearm, striking Czornyj. Police began medical aid immediately, and Czornyj was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The second man was treated for his injuries and released later that evening.

A Samurai-style sword was recovered at the scene.

Under New York State law, the Attorney General’s Office is required to investigate all deaths involving police officers when there is a possibility that an officer’s actions may have caused the death. OSI has launched a full investigation into Czornyj’s death.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and the Arlington Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Czornyj’s identity was first confirmed to Daily Voice by New York State Police Trooper Krystal Paolicelli on Tuesday, June 10. His funeral arrangements include a visitation on Thursday, June 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home on Hooker Avenue in Poughkeepsie, and a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 20, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church on Cedar Valley Road.

