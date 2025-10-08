After Fire, Insurance Denial, American Legion Post In NY Seeks Help Rebuilding

The American Legion Post 429 in Rhinebeck has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover repair costs following a blaze that tore through the building on Monday, Sept. 8, causing extensive damage to the canteen and banquet hall.

In a letter to supporters, Commander John Imperato said the post — which has long served as a gathering place for local veterans and community groups — now finds itself in dire need of help.

"The fire began upstairs, causing extensive damage, including to our canteen and banquet hall," Imperato wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "Unfortunately, when we submitted our insurance claim, it was denied. We now have attorneys working on this matter, and we remain hopeful for a positive outcome."

The post, which supports veterans throughout northern Dutchess County, also provides space and assistance to community organizations, including the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and local fishing clubs. Its banquet hall, a fixture for public events, has long helped offset operating expenses.

Now, Imperato said, the Legion’s immediate goal is to reopen the canteen and ballroom to restore a source of revenue, the first step in what will be a two-phase restoration effort.

"Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to reopening our doors, continuing to serve veterans, and giving back to the community we love," Imperato wrote on the page.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 8, the fundraiser had raised $10,500 toward its $25,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

