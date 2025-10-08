Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
Partly Cloudy 64°

SHARE

After Fire, Insurance Denial, American Legion Post In NY Seeks Help Rebuilding

A Dutchess County veterans organization is asking for the community’s help to rebuild after a fire left its historic hall badly damaged — and its insurance claim denied.  

The scene of the fire at American Legion Post 429 in Rhinebeck. 

The scene of the fire at American Legion Post 429 in Rhinebeck. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe 'Join Us In Rebuilding Rhinebeck American Legion After Fire'
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The American Legion Post 429 in Rhinebeck has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover repair costs following a blaze that tore through the building on Monday, Sept. 8, causing extensive damage to the canteen and banquet hall. 

In a letter to supporters, Commander John Imperato said the post — which has long served as a gathering place for local veterans and community groups — now finds itself in dire need of help.

"The fire began upstairs, causing extensive damage, including to our canteen and banquet hall," Imperato wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "Unfortunately, when we submitted our insurance claim, it was denied. We now have attorneys working on this matter, and we remain hopeful for a positive outcome."

The post, which supports veterans throughout northern Dutchess County, also provides space and assistance to community organizations, including the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and local fishing clubs. Its banquet hall, a fixture for public events, has long helped offset operating expenses. 

Now, Imperato said, the Legion’s immediate goal is to reopen the canteen and ballroom to restore a source of revenue, the first step in what will be a two-phase restoration effort.

"Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to reopening our doors, continuing to serve veterans, and giving back to the community we love," Imperato wrote on the page.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 8, the fundraiser had raised $10,500 toward its $25,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE