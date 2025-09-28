After 25 Years Behind Bars, NJ Man Convicted As Teen To Be Released

Now, after more than 25 years behind bars, the 42-year-old Newark native will be released on Oct. 17, thanks to a landmark state Supreme Court ruling.

In April 2000, Comer and two others carried out four armed robberies, officials said. During the second, an accomplice fatally shot a victim. Prosecutors never alleged that Comer pulled the trigger, but he was tried as an adult and convicted of felony murder along with robbery and weapons offenses, according to court records.

Comer was sentenced in 2004 to 75 years in prison with more than 68 years of parole ineligibility. That meant he would not have been eligible for release until age 85.

Comer’s attorney, Alexander Shalom, argued the case through the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, setting the stage for a Supreme Court decision that changed how juveniles are sentenced in the state.

In 2017, the New Jersey Supreme Court extended federal protections for juvenile offenders to lengthy state sentences, directing judges to weigh the “Miller factors” — including immaturity, peer pressure, and potential for rehabilitation — when sentencing minors.

In 2022, in State v. Comer, the Court went further, ruling that juveniles serving decades-long mandatory sentences must be allowed to petition for review after 20 years.

The justices found that Comer’s mandatory 30-year parole bar violated the State Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. They ordered resentencing, giving him the chance to seek release after serving two decades.

“When I met James Comer in 2011, he was serving a 75-year sentence for his role participating in a robbery that resulted in a person’s death when James was 17,” Shalom, who launched a GoFundMe for Comer, wrote. “The prosecutors never alleged that James shot the victim, just that he participated in the robbery.

“Because of these two cases, James will be coming home — after 25.5 years — in October. And, even more impressive, more than 100 kids once condemned to die in prison now have a chance at release, and dozens have already been released. James is smart, kind, humble, and hardworking, but like anyone who has been locked away for so long, will face many challenges upon his release.”

According to court records, Comer is scheduled to be released on Oct. 17, 2025.

As of press time, the campaign had raised more than $8,000 to help Comer reenter society.

