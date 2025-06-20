Aflac May Have Exposed Social Security Numbers, Other Info

The company said the intrusion was first detected on Thursday, June 12, prompting an immediate internal response.

While systems remained operational and no ransomware was involved, investigators say the breach was part of a broader cybercrime campaign against the insurance industry.

Aflac said the attacker used social engineering tactics to infiltrate its US network. A review of impacted files is still underway, but officials acknowledged they may include claims data, health records, Social Security numbers, and other personal details tied to policyholders, employees, and agents.

In a statement, Aflac said: "While the investigation remains in its early stages, in the spirit of transparency and care for our customers, we are sharing that our preliminary findings indicate that the unauthorized party used social engineering tactics to gain access to our network."

The insurer is now offering two years of free credit monitoring, identity theft protection, and medical shield services to anyone potentially affected. A dedicated call center is open daily for inquiries: 1-855-361-0305.

Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac, which stands for American Family Life Assurance Company, serves millions of customers across the US and Japan and ranks as the top provider of supplemental health insurance in the US.

The company said it will continue updating the public as the investigation progresses.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.